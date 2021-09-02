Coastal Bend Blood Center offers free COVID-19 antibody test with blood donation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is offering an incentive for those who are thinking of donating blood.
As COVID-19 continues to affect the Coastal Bend Community, the Blood Center will begin offering a complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test for all blood donors.
Results could take up to seven days & can be found in your donor portal, accessible through the Blood Center’s website.
If you have recently been exposed, are showing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19, must wait at least 14 days from your last symptom or exposure to donate blood, the center said. The Coastal Bend Blood Center is not a testing site for COVID-19.
You can find and schedule an appointment to donate life in the Coastal Bend Community. Appointments are recommended & walk-ins are also welcome.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
