Uvalde shooting: Coastal Bend Blood Center on standby to help victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is on standby to help victims of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.
The center said they are always taking donations and more blood on the shelves helps save more lives.
There are no blood drives currently planned specifically for the Uvalde shooting, but the center could be called at anytime to help.
Several general blood drives are planned for this week, however. Click on the link to schedule a donation.
Wednesday, May 25
La Palmera (3-6)
Leopard Square (12-3)
Thursday, May 26
La Palmera (3-6)
Friday, May 27
La Palmera (3-7)
