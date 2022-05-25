Uvalde shooting: Coastal Bend Blood Center on standby to help victims

The center could be called at anytime to help so donations are needed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center is on standby to help victims of the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

The center said they are always taking donations and more blood on the shelves helps save more lives.

There are no blood drives currently planned specifically for the Uvalde shooting, but the center could be called at anytime to help.

Our thoughts are with our Texas neighbors at this time and we stand ready to help, if needed. ❤️ #uvalde￼ Posted by Coastal Bend Blood Center on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Several general blood drives are planned for this week, however. Click on the link to schedule a donation.

Wednesday, May 25

Thursday, May 26

Friday, May 27

