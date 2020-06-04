CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center received their first convalescent plasma units from a recovered COVID-19 patient on Sunday, and those units can now be used in experimental treatment for those at area clinics with serious or immediately life-threatening infections.

The Blood Center began their search last week for a donor who had been positively diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered. Such patients will have developed antibodies to fight off the virus that will remain in the plasma portion of their blood, according to Blood Center officials. That plasma can then be transfused into a person still fighting the virus in hopes of booting their immune system and potentially fighting off the virus.

On Sunday, the Blood Center had their first convalescent plasma donor. Blood Center officials said the units she donated will go to area clinics to treat patients who are still fighting COVID-19.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is still looking for plasma donors from those who have recovered from COVID-19. Requirements include:

Must have previous COVID-19 diagnosis through a positive lab test result

Must have fully recovered from COVID-19 with a complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days before donation of convalescent plasma

Must provide a negative lab test result  If a person has been symptom free for 28 days or more, they may contact the blood center directly and do not need to provide negative lab test results

Must meet all standard FDA blood donor requirements

