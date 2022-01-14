Coastal Bend Blood Center sees decrease in blood donations

Ashley Ramirez with the center said many businesses and schools have canceled their regular blood drives because of the pandemic and their supply is shrinking.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier this week the Red Cross declared their first ever blood shortage crisis across the nation.

One of the many factors may be the question of whether those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine can donate. The Coastal Bend Blood Center said they are looking at shrinking blood donations and need as many people to donate as possible.

Ashley Ramirez with the center said many businesses and schools have canceled their regular blood drives because of the pandemic and their supply is shrinking. According to Ramirez, some have asked if the COVID-19 vaccine is a requirement, they only suggest that you donate if you're healthy and that blood is checked and tested before use.

"We're seeing, you know, a couple of days ago our blood supply was cut in half," Ramirez said. "We prefer, we'd like to see 120 to 150 blood donations a day. We saw about 50. So we don't want that to continue."

Besides an on going raffle for a $1,000 dollar gift card, multiple merchandise and restaurant coupons are being offered to those who wish to donate. For information on current blood drives and where else you can donate, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.