Coastal Bend Blood Center short on blood donations due to winter weather

The Coastal Bend Blood Center had to cancel over 20 of its scheduled blood drives because of the winter weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many events were either cancelled or put on hold this week due to the cold weather.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center had to cancel over 20 of its scheduled blood drives, that equates to about 500 lost blood donations.



The blood center serves over 19 medical facilities in the Coastal Bend and they are now asking the community to find time during the upcoming week to donate if at all possible.



“We have to attain at least about 120-150 blood donations daily to be sure we have sufficient amount of blood supply on our shelves to be able to service local patients at our hospitals,” said Ashley Ramirez with the Coastal Bend Blood Bank.

Ramirez says aside from blood they are constantly in need of plasma, more specifically convalescent plasma.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.