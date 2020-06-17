CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beginning this week the Coastal Bend Blood Center will be testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

If you want to donate to the center, you can schedule an appointment online. You can also text "appoint" to 999-777 or call (36) 855 - 4943.

As a thank you to blood donors, all donations from June 15 – August 31 will be tested for the COVID-19 antibodies.

The test is authorized by the FDA for detecting the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and is not intended to diagnose or treat COVID-19.

