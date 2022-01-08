Coastal Bend Blood Center now working with only two-day supply of blood

The Coastal Bend Blood Center says, “Every two seconds someone is in need of a blood transfusion.”

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blood centers across the world are struggling right now. High schoolers account for thirty percent of their supply, so with school out, the summer is looking bleak with the lack of donations.

The need for blood is constant – and with summer activities, more people are distracted and less people are receiving the blood they need for life-threatening situations.

Ashley Ramirez with the Coastal Bend Blood Center said giving blood is extremely vital for every community.

"We have about two days supply right now," Ramirez said. "And I mean, at any given moment, if there was another huge trauma to occur, or just something that needed heavy blood supply, we would probably be right back where we were at."

Medical laboratory technologist, Caleb Bishop said it's a never-ending cycle with the shortage of blood.

“Donors come in but unfortunately you know, people still get sick, people still need blood transfusions constantly,” Bishop said.

Bishop added that transfusions happen every day with or without donors.

“It’s not just whole blood donors," Bishop said. "We really really are in constant need of platelets."

The shelf life of some platelets is only seven days. But one blood donor who's giving the gift of life alongside her dad is Kelsey Pawelek.

"It's just kind of something I try to continue to do," Pawelek said. "And I am a future health care provider. So like to give back in that way to, you know, if I’m going to tell people to give blood, I should be giving blood too."

Pawelek began donating when she was in high school.

"We try to, you know, start them young, so that they can become lifetime donors," Ramirez said.

Most people only donate once. But consistency is key in order to keep the blood supply sufficient.

"Every two seconds someone is in need of a blood transfusion," Ramirez said. "So I mean, those are alarming statistics. But they're reality, and this is why, like you just mentioned, blood giving blood is extremely vital in every community, including the Coastal Bend."

