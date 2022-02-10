Here's a list of Coastal Bend counties that are currently under a burn ban

According to the Kleberg County Judge, officials are considering enacting a burn ban there as soon as this weekend.

TEXAS, USA — With dry temperatures sweeping across the Coastal Bend, brushfires have been a constant issues for area firefighters.

Burn bans are temporary orders put into place that restrict the use of certain heat generating appliances such as stoves and fire places. The ban typically lasts 90 days before a court has to reconsider the order.

Weather conditions also play a large part in determining the duration of a burn ban, and can even result in a Stage 2 burn ban if air quality levels are impacted.

Here is a list of Coastal Bend counties that are currently under a burn ban.

Bee County

Brooks County

Jim Hogg County

According to the Kleberg County Judge, officials are considering enacting a burn ban there as soon as this weekend; however, it's already marked in red on the map.

Nueces County and Kenedy County are currently not under a burn ban.

