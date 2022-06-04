Coastal Bend burn bans, check your county's status here

We have a list of counties under burn ban provided by the Texas A&M Forest Service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With fire conditions elevated today, it's a good time to catch up on which counties in the Coastal Bend are under a burn ban.

That means burning trash, debris, yard waste, and brush is prohibited. Outdoor campfires are also against the law.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has provided a list of where burn bans are in effect:

Aransas Count

Bee County

Brooks County

Jim Wells County

Jim Hogg County

Kleberg County

Live Oak County

Nueces County

Refugio County

San Patricio County

Counties that are not currently under a burn ban are as follows:

Duval County

McMullen County

Kenedy County

You can visit a full map of counties under burn ban at tfsweb.tamu.edu.

Please note that Aransas County is under a burn ban, but is not included on the map.

