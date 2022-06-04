Coastal Bend burn bans, check your county's status here

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With fire conditions elevated today, it's a good time to catch up on which counties in the Coastal Bend are under a burn ban.
That means burning trash, debris, yard waste, and brush is prohibited. Outdoor campfires are also against the law.
The Texas A&M Forest Service has provided a list of where burn bans are in effect:
- Aransas Count
- Bee County
- Brooks County
- Jim Wells County
- Jim Hogg County
- Kleberg County
- Live Oak County
- Nueces County
- Refugio County
- San Patricio County
Counties that are not currently under a burn ban are as follows:
- Duval County
- McMullen County
- Kenedy County
You can visit a full map of counties under burn ban at tfsweb.tamu.edu.
Please note that Aransas County is under a burn ban, but is not included on the map.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Remembering Selena on the 27th anniversary of her death
- South Texas quilter continues mission to honor veterans one stitch at a time
- Corpus Christi deaf community inspired by 'CODA' Oscar win
- Corpus Christi leaders takes first steps toward adding hotel to American Bank Center area
- Texans may need to be patient for bluebonnets to bloom this year
- South Texas landowner accuses government of taking property through eminent domain
- CCPD arrest man connected to morning convenience store murder
- Feral pigs hogging up space and uprooting yards in southside neighborhoods
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.