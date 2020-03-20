ROBSTOWN, Texas — While multiple businesses and school districts continue to close, families are losing their incomes and struggling to figure out how they'll make it through the pandemic.

"I depend on that job to pay my bills and feed my kids," Cecilia Cruz said.

Cruz is a mother of four and is a bus driver for the Robstown Independent School District.

"I've got to find care for my two younger ones so I can try to find work while I'm going to be out for the next three weeks," Cruz said.

She was recently sent a letter that the district would be closing until further notice, and that leaves her without a paycheck.

Cruz also tries to make money as an Uber driver, but said because of all of the closures, she can't rely on that income.

"Well there goes our business right there for Uber and Lyft as well, so what are we going to do now?" Cruz said.

Even Cruz's daughter, who is in the seventh grade, said it's hard to enjoy anything right now.

"It makes me feel sad of course because I haven't seen my friends in over a week. I honestly want to go back to school to try and learn something," Addy Villarreal said. "This Spring Break has been boring because everything's been cancelled and you can't go anywhere at all."

The family will continue to try and find ways to occupy their time and make it through the pandemic financially.

"Right now it feels like it's just survival of the fittest out there," Cruz said.

