Coastal Bend business seeking justice after Thanksgiving theft

While employees don't know if they will ever get their items back, they just want to see the guy caught and prosecuted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Staff with a manufactured housing business off North Padre Island Drive said they came back from the Thanksgiving holiday to find they had been the target of a theft.

The break-in happened early Thanksgiving morning and according to managers there, resulted in about $10,000 worth of items being stolen, including a golf cart.

The crook took advantage of no one being around because of the holiday. While employees don't know if they will ever get their items back, they just want to see the guy caught and prosecuted.

Pino Flores said power tools, a tv off a wall, and other items were taken from the building.

Flores is one of the managers at M-H Consultants. He said when staff arrived Friday morning, they noticed the items were missing.

Flores shared a video with 3News of the alleged burglar going through his office.

He said the thief was able to break in through a window and continued his shopping spree inside.

"These things can be replaced and we're thankful and blessed we can move on with this, but what if this is to happen again, to our neighbors, what if he has intentions to come back,” Flores said.

Flores added the video was clear as day and after the suspect's image was posted to social media, people have stepped forward with a potential name.

Flores has reached out to authorities to provide them with that information and is now waiting for action.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.