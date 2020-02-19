CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that the annual event of Fiesta de la Flor will be no more, some restaurants will miss out on the economic impact.

Ricardo Garcia is the owner of Hi-Ho on Morgan. The restaurant gained popularity after it was mentioned as one of Selena's favorite eateries.

According to Garcia, he won't be alone when it comes to economic impact.

"For my business and all the other businesses in Corpus because it brings in a lot of money to the different businesses," Garcia said.

The first four years of the Fiesta de la Flor shows that in the first year 2015, $52,000 people attended the two days, and 76-percent came in from outside the Corpus Christi area, which had a $13 million impact. In 2016, attendance increased to 55,000, with 59-percent coming in from out of the Coastal Bend area leaving behind a $15 million result. 2017 saw similar numbers, $55,000 attending Fiesta de la Flor, 61 percent from out of the city, and again impact to the economy with more than $15 million during the two-day event.

"It was a cool event it brought tens of thousands to the city every year which has a huge economic impact. we saw some business come through House of Rock and of course hotels downtown," said Casey Lane, owner of House of Rock

While the Selena Foundation and the family have stated Fiesta de la Flor is over, there are city leaders who remain optimistic that the end doesn't mean forever.

"But maybe given some time reconsider, I mean this is like I said Selena's home. It was a good festival people enjoyed going and so if they make a decision to come back. I'm sure that it would be a welcomed decision by the community," Mayor Joe McComb said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: