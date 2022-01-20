Coastal Bend businesses see area impact of looming cold front

Those closures come Thursday as some businesses don't have proper heating to keep it comfortable for customers.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Some local businesses are seeing the effects of the major cold front Thursday, as residents avoid going out when they don't have to.

They're also preparing for the worst of the upcoming freezing conditions. 3News spoke to staff member Tinicy Thomas at HardKnocks Bar and Grill about the need to replace their heating unit and what Padre Island residents are doing to stay warm.

"They're just getting our A/C fixed like we just did," Thomas said. We got our heater fixed cause it was broken, we usually don't use it. Going out getting more warm stuff to eat and drink, like soups and hot coffees and teas and stuff."

HardKnocks plans to remain open throughout the cold front despite other businesses closing temporarily. Those closures come Thursday as some businesses don't have proper heating to keep it comfortable for customers.

