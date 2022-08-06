Coastal Bend businesses work together to combat supply chain issues

South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind partnered with Superior Weighting Products as thousands of bags needed relabeling.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind employees have a quick job to do.

They are helping Superior Weighing Products fill their order of 7,000 paper bags by Thursday. It is also helping provide more jobs to the visually impaired community.

“That’s our mission is to provide employment opportunities," said Alana Manrow, director of public affairs and development at South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind. "So, we are always looking for new projects so we can keep these people working.”

SWP manufacturers barite for the drilling and mud industry. Supply chain issues slowed down their shipments of the bags needed to transport powdered barite.

“I pass this location several times and the other day," said Mike Hughes, operations manager at Superior Weighting Products. "When we ran out of the correct bag, I stopped by to see if this was something that they could do with the people that they have.”

Hughes said they plan to start packing the product Thursday morning. They will rely on the custom labeling until they find a more permanent solution.

"We’re able to buy another two weeks, so we can get our permanent bags in a couple weeks with the correct markings on them," Hughes said.

As the Lighthouse for the Blind continues to deal with their own supply chain issues, they said they are happy to lend a helping hand to another local business feeling the pressure.

“We scratch your back, you scratch our back," Manrow said. "We just have to work together as a community, we really do have to help each other out in these hard times.”

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.