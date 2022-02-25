Texas Land Commissioner candidates speak to 3News about March primaries

Candidates Jay Kleberg from the King Ranch family and former ICE Agent Victor Avila are both looking to make it to the November general election.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The race for Texas Land Commissioner has a number of candidates on the Republican and Democratic side.

Jay Kleberg of the King Ranch family is hoping to make it through the Democratic primary and eventually win the Texas Land Commissioner's job in November.

"I've been doing environmental advocacy work and conservation management, natural resource conservation work over the last couple of decades," Kleberg said, "and have seen that Democratic policies really benefit the environment. They benefit the things I care about in that heritage of where I grew up on the King Ranch."

Kleberg currently resides in the Austin area and said so far his campaign has raised $900,000. He sees himself in the perfect position to end up winning the primary and being able to put his years of experience to work for voters.

On the Republican side, former ICE agent Victor Avila was also in Corpus Christi at the Silverado Smokehouse on Friday. He is one of eight candidates running for Texas Land Commissioner in the Republican primary.

"I want to take things back to basics and that is protect Texas," Avila said. "A safe Texas so that we can go back to having a secure state with public safety and national security in mind."

Avila is promising to finish former President Donald Trump's efforts to build a wall at the border.

