Coastal Bend caseworkers are sworn in Monday night after graduation ceremony

The graduates said they are eager to help children across the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a very special day Monday for seven of Nueces County's newest CPS caseworkers as they celebrated gradation and were sworn in.

Monday's graduation is not the end of learning -- but only the beginning. CPS caseworkers are required to complete ongoing training courses for continuous learning throughout their career with Department of Family and Protective Services.

The graduates also took part in field work with a caseworker, observing casework first hand. The new caseworkers sworn in Monday will go on to become proteges, and will be assigned a mentor as they begin work in their assigned units.

"I love seeing kids happy and I love being around happy families," said caseworker graduate Monica Gomez. "Helping families and children be reunited and prosper amongst their own families just makes one feel happy and blessed."

