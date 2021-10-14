Coastal Bend celebrates lives of community leaders, concluding Hispanic Heritage Month

Corpus Christi Mayor, Paulette Guajardo was among those on hand at today's celebration, and said it’s important to recognize local leadership.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority has unveiled a new vehicle.

The RTA partnered with the local chapter of the American GI forum to honor Hispanic leaders of the Coastal Bend.

The faces of community leaders were added to the side of a local bus.

Corpus Christi Mayor, Paulette Guajardo was among those on hand at today's celebration, and said it’s important to recognize local leadership.

“As mayor of Corpus Christi, I’m honored to be here with you today, 16 Hispanic leaders are highlighted in this bus wrap which signifies the power of leadership we have in our Corpus Christi neighborhoods,’ Guajardo said.

This is the third year now that leaders and their lives have been celebrated this way.

