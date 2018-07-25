Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The week of July 22 is the time when people gather in front of their television and cringe for Shark Week.

On Tuesday the Harte Research Insititute hosted a viewing party at Brewster Street Icehouse. The event kicked off at 6 p.m. with shark-themed booths and giveaways.

Researchers demonstrated shark tagging and how to identify different species.

The Harte Research Insititute has appeared in four seasons of shark week including an episode where they tagged shortfin mako sharks in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific.

Researchers said the goal of the week-long series is to highlight how important sharks are to our ecosystem.

"They exhibit something they call top-down control so without sharks we don't have fish to eat. Other predators would eat the same fish we like to eat. There would be additional algae on the coral reefs," doctoral candidate Kelsey Gibson said.

According to researchers of the biggest misconceptions about sharks is that they want to attack people.

Experts said sharks bite humans out of curiosity and that's why after they eat they decide you aren't on the menu and swim off.

Shark Week Live organizers said this year's event had the biggest turn out with several hundred people in attendance.

