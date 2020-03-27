CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Like many restaurant owners in the Coastal Bend having to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local chef has turned to food-to-go and is using his meal prep business as a way of giving back to first responders.

Chef Tony Nichols was looking for a way to help support his employees and also help the community, especially the men and women who are out there saving lives. He's the owner of Chef Tony's Custom Cuisine, The Exchange, Muchiez Food Truck and a kitchen facility at Coast Guard by the Airport.

COVID-19 concerns forced him to temporarily shut down The Exchange downtown 10 days ago. To help keep and support some of his staff, he has turned his full attention to his meal prep service -- getting homemade meals ready for pickup and delivery.

Nichols became inspired after seeing what other restaurant owners were doing to help others, so for every meal someone buys from him, one will be donated to local first responders.

"You know, we really want to support them," Nichols said. "They're working 12, 14, 18 hours a day and it's not going to end anytime soon, I think, so we want to make sure they're fed."

Nichols said the community has really stepped up to help. This week he has already donated more than 225 meals and another 50 meals will be going out Friday to first responders, EMS and healthcare workers.

Nichols does family-style and individual meals. All you have to do is go to corpuschristimealprep.com. If you don't want to order food but still want to help, there is a donate meal button on the website as well.

