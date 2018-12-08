Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — Island In The Son United Methodist Church was devastated by hurricane Harvey.

The church was displaced for nine months.

Thanks to the Padre Island Yacht Club, the church was able to use the yacht club's building in the meantime for services.

After almost a year the restoration was completed.

"We’re so thankful to be back at our church,” said Pastor John Smith.

The church said they welcome new visitors to see the restored building.

