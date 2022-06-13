Coastal Bend cities begin calling for stage 1 water restrictions as drought worsens

The city of Alice, which also relies on lake Corpus Christi, called for stage 1 water restrictions last week after the lake level dropped below 88 ft.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Last week, City Manager Peter Zanoni put the word out to residents to start practicing good water preservation habits ahead of time.

As we begin the new work week, Zanoni said the lake levels are sitting at 42%, which is down from 43.7% last Monday. The percentages are based off the combined water levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon.

"Our region is in an extreme drought, and the drought is worsening. It's deepening," Zanoni said.

He said 40% is the trigger rate for putting stage 1 water restrictions in place for our area and they plan to declare stage 1 water restrictions at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

"It's mostly irrigation, home irrigation commercial real estate irrigation - that drops from any day of the week to one day a week," Zanoni said.



"This is a month earlier than last year we are getting to stage one, so it’s happening more and more, " said Alice City Manager, Michael Esparza.



Esparza added that it can be nerve-wracking because they solely rely on Lake Corpus Christi, and they don’t have control of what water is released and what isn’t.

"We have to pump the water 22 miles uphill from Lake Corpus Christi to us and it’s a challenge," Esparza said.

He said they are actively looking into a secondary water source and are concerned about the drought.



"We are in mid-stage of that, we want to provide water to our residents," Esparza said.



In Corpus Christi, Zanoni asks for everyone to do their part to monitor their consumption and conservation as we navigate this year’s drought.

