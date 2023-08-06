HS State Baseball: Coastal Bend coaches warn fans about dangers of heat exhaustion when heading to Round Rock for London Pirate baseball

Santa Gertrudis Academy head coach Thomas De Los Santos said that when dealing with heat exhaustion, symptoms can slowly sneak up on spectators.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The hot weather already paid a visit to the Coastal Bend, and will follow fans to Round Rock, where the London Pirates will be fighting for back-to-back titles.

Due to the heat, fans over-heated, which forced the hand of medical aid.

Because of that, local coaches are warning fans about what to expect if they plan on supporting London outside in the heat.

Santa Gertrudis Academy head coach Thomas De Los Santos told 3NEWS that fans underestimated the heat last week when they came to Austin to support their local teams at the state tournament.

"Three of them were over-heated. They didn't make it through the whole game and that was just our side," he said.

De Los Santos said that when dealing with heat exhaustion, symptoms can slowly sneak up on spectators.

"She was getting a little bit faint, started to get a little bit dizzy," he said. "In the middle of the game, they took her downstairs into the cooling station, rehydrated her, she started feeling better. After the game, we're celebrating, taking pictures, we're leaving and as all that's happening, my family member fainted."

Calallen Softball Coach Teresa Lentz said that spectators should pay attention to their bodies needs, especially if they're out in the heat for long periods of time.

"We were all so happy and I think that's the thing. People are there and they're excited and they're happy and it's kind of a sneaky type of thing. Just be careful everyone. It can be dangerous and scary," she said.

All of the SGA and Calallen fans that over-heated were okay, but Lentz said that it could have been worse. He said that as a coach on the field, it's scary knowing one of their own is in trouble.

"You want to try to focus on the game, you want to try to do everything, but you know, if somebody you care for and love is struggling, it's kind of hard to do that," he said.

They hope baseball fans who plan on heading to Round Rock prepare for the heat.