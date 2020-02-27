CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend College is currently experiencing a network disruption.

According to officials they are working with a third-party computer specialist to investigate this situation.

Coastal Bend College will be closed through Friday, February 28 as investigators continue to look into the network disruption.

Officials say the phone system, the Coastal Bend College website, Blackboard, and Colleague are unavailable during this time.

School officials say Office 365 will be available at portal.office.com for all students.

According to school officials, the men and women’s basketball and baseball games will be played as scheduled. The Daycare Center will remain open until further notice.

3News will keep you updated as more details become available in this investigation.

