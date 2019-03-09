BEEVILLE, Texas — In early August expensive equipment was stolen from Coastal Bend College in Beeville.

After the equipment went missing for nearly a month, Police Chief Kevin Behr searched continuously, and the items were located only a couple miles away.

According to Behr, after the burglary happened, Texas Parks and Wildlife flew over the area -- a four-acre plot just across the street.

After Behr received a tip, they were able to search the property and discovered almost all of the equipment.

Even though the larger items aren't in perfect shape, the maintenance team is grateful.

"They were very excited, happy, thankful, and appreciative that we put the time and effort into investigating and finally solving the crime. Yah they're a bunch of happy guys right now," chief Kevin Behr said.

Behr is thankful for the help he received from local law enforcement like the Bee County Sheriffs Office, Beeville Police Department, and Texas Game Wardens.

Behr is preparing a case to make arrests in the incident.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: