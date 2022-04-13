Coastal Bend College invites assault survivor Kristene Chapa to speak at campus seminar

The lecture will take place April 19 at 10 a.m. at the Gertrude R. Jones Auditorium of the Beeville campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and The Coastal Bend College is aiming to do their part in raising awareness and informing others. They've recruited the help of a special guest speaker to share her powerful story of survival.

Just last month, 3News reported on the continuing recovery of Kristene Chapa, who nearly a decade ago, survived a sexual assault and brutal attack on her life. The attack claimed the life of her girlfriend Mollie Olgin.

Chapa's story of survival, strength and resilience, as well as the memory of Olgin, will be the focus of a new documentary titled "Left for Dead: The Kristene Chapa Story." Documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn recently met with Chapa last month to begin the process of filming and conducting interviews for the documentary.

According to a press release from the CBC, as part of an effort to help educate the community on the realities of sexual assault, the college will host a lecture on April 19 at 10 a.m. at the Gertrude R Jones Auditorium of the Beeville campus.

Both Chapa and Minn will be present to discuss their upcoming project and highlight the importance of sexual assault awareness.

For more information, residents can contact CBC Student Services at (361) 354-2300, or click here to learn more.

