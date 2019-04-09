ALICE, Texas — A vocational nursing program is moving up in the ranks as the best in Texas.

Coastal Bend College in Alice was recently ranked as the eighth nursing program in Texas.

Nursing explorers evaluated over 1,721 nursing schools across 45 states. The explorers base their findings on NCLEX pass rate and the net price of the program.

According to an instructor, the rank means more for the students who are in the program leaving to serve the community.

"It means that we're doing a good service for the community by providing good nurses that can go out and provide the services that the community needs in the nursing care field," assistant dean Loana Hernandez said.

Hernandez encourages anyone to apply to their licensed vocational nurse program because it's a rewarding career.

