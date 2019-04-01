Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Students with the Coastal Bend College in Beeville are calling for the publics help to meet their hours to graduate.

Under the supervision of instructors students in the Dental Hygiene Clinic are offering teeth cleanings for a reduced price.

For just $15 residents can receive cleaning and other services such as x-rays, and cancer screenings. Active and retired military members along with senior citizens are free.

The clinic is open from Monday-Thursday starting at 8:15 a.m. and residents have to make an appointment.

For a complete list of times click here.

