CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Community Foundation donated a $280,000 check to the Coastal Bend Food Bank and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent to help area food pantries.

"This is going to help 80 different agencies and 16 mobile pantries. What it pays for is their share maintenance for the food bank. We pay the real share on the expenses of the equipment, the refrigeration. It's costly to keep it going," said Bea Hanson, executive director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank helps thousands of people in our area every year.

