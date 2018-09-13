Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Some local pantries are getting a kickback for helping during Hurricane Harvey.

On Thursday the Coastal Bend Community Foundation presented a $250,000 check to the Coastal Bend Food Pantry.

The grant is part of the continued recovery efforts and will go to nearly 80 organizations that paid for food last year. The grant will cover 86 percent of the money spent, and each pantry will have a credit at the food bank it can use.

"These people are the ones that are the most fragile and the neediest and are probably getting less help, especially in the rural areas. It's easier to get help in Corpus Christi than it is in Falfurrias, other places not so much," said Karen Selim, president of the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.

According to members of the foundation, this was their way of giving back after all of the help and donations they've received from the community.

