Coastal Bend Community Foundation gives out nearly half a million dollars at scholarship brunch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a two-year hold because of the pandemic, the Coastal Bend Community Foundation hosted its 10th annual scholarship brunch, Saturday morning.

As we know, high school graduates can never have enough money when it comes to building a college fund. This year, the foundation gave out nearly half a million dollars in scholarships to over 200 students.

Since 1980, the average price of room and board, tuition, and fees have increased by up to 180%, according to various reports. Programs like these help students immensely with costs.

Even some past recipients of these very scholarships have participated in the events to return the favor.

"We had a woman who had gotten one and she came back and said, 'I want to set one up,'" said Karen Selim, President & CEO of the Coastal Bend Community Foundation. "There's a lot of gratitude to the donors and to the foundation."

We're told that those students plan on going to college to pursue many career paths, including some in the arts, business, education, engineering, nursing, mathematics, and science.

