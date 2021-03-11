Coastal Bend Community Foundation shows the importance of having at least one 'Day of Giving'

Nearly 60 non-profit groups will be looking to raise funds online. Those donations will then be matched, dollar-for-dollar, primarily by local foundations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a south Texas tradition that many organizations in the area have come to depend on: the annual ‘Coastal Bend Day of Giving.’

As the media sponsor, Kiii-TV is proud to continue its longtime involvement with this event, which is managed by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation and is now it in 13th year.

Next Tuesday on Nov. 9., nearly 60 non-profit groups will be looking to raise funds online. Those donations will then be matched, dollar-for-dollar, primarily by local foundations.

In essence, every gift given is doubled on that day.

For Ridge Hammons, the founder of Hammons Employment Leadership Programs (HELP), the Day of Giving offers a chance for his team to keep serving at-risk and disabled youth by exposing them to a variety of industries and helping them to find a career that they love.

“If it weren't for us, a lot of those kids would never have the opportunities that we give them,” Hammons said. “They’d never be behind the scenes at Citgo, they’d never go in the emergency room at the hospital, they’d never find out all of the jobs in the medical arts that are not doctors and nurses.”

According to Hammons, funding that comes from the Day of Giving is vital to their organization.

"We go in and investigate the jobs that nobody else knows about,” Hammons said. “We go behind the scenes and find out where the jobs are, who they have to talk to and what they need to do in their lives today so that they can have that kind of a life tomorrow."

For other groups, the Day of Giving will be especially meaningful this year, because it comes at a time when outside support is, in some instances, being curtailed.

Recently, the individuals at Alice Volunteer Services sent out a notice to supporters saying that their food pantry is no longer receiving free pastries, bread, produce, dairy and frozen meat from places like HEB and Walmart. It is forcing them to have to purchase more non-perishable food items, a hit that has to be absorbed in their limited budget.

The Day of Giving is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Last year, more than $3.3 million came in through the efforts of the Day of Giving. It is real money that makes a real difference in our community fighting hunger, supporting children, and improving the health of those who call the Coastal Bend home.

If you would like to see a list of the groups looking for your help this time around, or if you would like to donate now and give your gift early, just visit the website www.coastalbenddayofgiving.org.

