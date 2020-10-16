Coastal Bend Community Foundation to offer free flu shots to uninsured

There will be two Wellness Clinics made possible by the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund where free flu shots and A1c test will be given.

The Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF) will provide free Flu shots and A1c tests to those who are uninsured, made possible by the Mayor's Disaster Relief Fund.

“These wellness events are in direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karen Selim, CBCF President & CEO. “They are especially important now as we enter flu season as all these elements factor into survivability of COVID-19. Flu shots are critical to protect yourself and those you come in contact with and have been shown to decrease illness, hospitalization, and death.”

The clinics will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., and then on Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at two different locations. The Amistad Community Health Center, located at 1533 S. Brownlee Blvd., will offer free flu shots, depression screenings, and A1c tests. The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, located at 2882 Holly Road, will offer Flu shots, A1c tests, blood pressure checks, and COVID testing.