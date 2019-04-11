CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traditions such as Día de los Muertos are ways in which the Tejano culture makes connections and shares common beliefs across the generations.

"What I love about folklore, the way we talk about folklore, is that it's a living organism," author Americo Paredes said.

According to Paredes, folklore is alive and an ever-changing part of the Tejano culture. Folklore continues to influence generations after its first incarnation.

"All these stories are vibrant," Paredes said. "They continue today."

Stories such as La Lechusa and El Cucuy are familiar to many of us, and just hearing the names is guaranteed to send a chill up your spine

Dr. Yolanda Godsey, who is a Mexican-American studies professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, said the Cuentos serve a higher purpose than just entertainment.

"These stories we remember coming from our grandparents were used for didactic purposes," Godsey said. "In other words to teach us certain behaviors of society."

The Cuentos are lessons, even warnings for children being raised in a scary world.

"For children, such as La Llorona to stay away from dangerous places, such as waterways," Paredes said. "It gives it that genuine veracity to tell the child, 'This is where you should not go,' or, 'This is where it happened.' Give it an authority of place, and it's something we all can identify with."

