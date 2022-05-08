Coastal Bend community says goodbye to former Mayor and Judge Lloyd Neal

Neal strove to help everyone he could; Dedicating his 85 years of life to improve the lives of others.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend community said goodbye to Lloyd Neal who served the public as both Mayor of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Judge.

"He was a wonderful father, he was a leader by example, he was a lover, he was an encourager, but more than that, he was someone who was always present," Neal's son said. "You always said, 'How can he be present if he does so much?' But he was there, and he left shoes that were literally and figuratively too big to fill, but I'm so grateful to carry his name."

City leaders also recognized Neal's legacy on social media. "His contributions were many to our community and his impact felt in any room," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales wrote.

Over the course of his 85 year long life, the former mayor and judge strove to help everyone he could; Even dedicating his spare time to improving the lives of others.

Neal III said he is grateful beyond words for the amount of support he and his family have received during this time, and that it is reflective of his father's love for the community.

