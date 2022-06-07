Coastal Bend community remembers the 'Mayor of Agnes Street'

Robert Adler who is also known as "The Mayor of Agnes Street" died on the Fourth of July. He is known for serving on a number of philanthropic boards.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Community said goodbye to one of its most treasured residents on Wednesday.

Robert Adler who is also known as "The Mayor of Agnes Street" died on the Fourth of July. He is known for championing the Coastal Bend and serving on a number of philanthropic boards.

He was also one of the most respected business leaders in town.

Adler was laid to rest at Seaside Memorial Park. State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa honored Adler in a statement that reads:

He will be missed by us all but his memory and his legacy will live on. My thoughts and prayers with his family and loved ones.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.