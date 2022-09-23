National Recovery Month: How one Coastal Bend organization is bringing comfort to those struggling with addiction

Through monthly events that offer activities for adults and youth, those with the council try to address mental health and addiction issues year-round.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has served the area for over 50 years, helping with prevention, intervention and treatment for those who may be struggling with mental health issues and/or addiction.

Through monthly events offering activities for adults and youth, those with the council try addressing mental health and addiction issues year-round.

Kalynn Thompson with the council said this month is a time when those across our country can recognize the efforts of those on the path of recovery and all that still needs to be done.

"It's extremely important to always talk about the issue of sensitivities and recovery because it's something that's been going on for such a long time. It's, it's never going to go away and so kind of turning a shoulder to it or not really recognizing for what it truly is and figuring out how we can better embolden our company to do more and to do better, would be failing," said Thompson.

She added they strive to keep an 'open' environment in their office, allowing all of those who walk through the doors to feel some sense of comfortability.

"It's really awesome to see somebody who really didn't want to be here in the first place, or maybe just felt you know, ashamed to be there and then to kind of transition into feeling like empowered and emboldened," said Thompson. "One of my favorite things though, is we have a recovery bell. So when someone finishes our program, they ring the bell and like the whole office kind of ensues clapping or cheering, it's really awesome because a lot of times we see those people that are so proud they did it."

You can get involved with the council by visiting their office. More information can be found here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.