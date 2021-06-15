Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force disbanded

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no longer a Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force, Health Director Annette Rodriguez told 3News.
The task force helped track transmission rate, hospitalizations and cases when it came to COVID-19.
The decision was made this month to disband the task force.
"We were paying with the CARES funding, our numbers seemed to be improving, the new mandate without having to wear a mask, I think all of it in combination," Rodriguez said. "Everybody is trying to figure out when is the right time to end the task force and so they went ahead and ended it at this time."
Rodriguez said if numbers begin to increase or if they feel like the task force will need to be put back together, they will do so, but for right now, Rodriguez said the transmission rate is low.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Illuminating the city for 10 years, Harbor Bridge lights turn off permanently
- Fish cleaner finds dolphin, turtle inside a shark in Port Aransas
- Dia De Los Muertos festival is back for 2021
- Texas leads nation in deaths caused by teen drivers
- PRIDE month festivities back in Corpus Christi for 2021
- IRS: Texans affected by winter storm have until June 15 to file taxes
- Ages 12 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Nueces County. Here's what you need to know.