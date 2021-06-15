Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force disbanded

Health Director Annette Rodriguez at this time, transmission rate is low, so they decided to end the program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no longer a Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force, Health Director Annette Rodriguez told 3News.

The task force helped track transmission rate, hospitalizations and cases when it came to COVID-19.

The decision was made this month to disband the task force.

"We were paying with the CARES funding, our numbers seemed to be improving, the new mandate without having to wear a mask, I think all of it in combination," Rodriguez said. "Everybody is trying to figure out when is the right time to end the task force and so they went ahead and ended it at this time."

Rodriguez said if numbers begin to increase or if they feel like the task force will need to be put back together, they will do so, but for right now, Rodriguez said the transmission rate is low.

