SINTON, Texas — A big meeting was held in San Patricio County Wednesday for all the cotton, grain sorghum and corn producers in the Coastal Bend.

It was the annual Grain and Cotton Marketing Workshop Risk Management Event hosted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Held in Sinton, Texas, the event aimed at helping farmers and producers learn how to best market and sell the products they grow, even at times when there's uncertainty around production and price.

"There's a lot of good information here that is brought to light that can actually help producers immensely with their bottom line, and that's the main thing, is trying to produce a profit with the commodities that you grow," said Bobby McCool of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

The course is held yearly and lasts about four to five hours. While there is a fee to participate, it is open to anyone interested in producing or crop marketing.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: