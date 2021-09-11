Coastal Bend Day of Giving surpasses goal of helping nonprofit organizations

Throughout the day over 3 million dollars were raised to help local organizations.

In the final stretch of the annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving event over three million dollars were generated for local nonprofit organizations.

The online fundraising event had plenty of Coastal Bend residents donating right from the comfort of their own home. The funds from the event benefit over 57 local nonprofits. Each dollar will be matched $21,800 per organization.

Even with the event surpassing expectations late Tuesday there were still a handful of organizations that had not achieved their match including individuals with the Educating Children's Future Community Center (ECF).

Vice-President Board of Directors for the ECF Community Center, Rick Barrera said that their keeping the memory of their founder alive, and helping the community in getting the resources they need.

"We're dedicating this year to her, and not only keeping her memory alive but also her vision," Barrera said. "A big part of our yearly goal is achieved through the Day of Giving, it's such a valuable resource for the community. Giving to the ECF in this case, is huge for us, a big part of why we do what we do and how we are going to get that done."

Here's a list of nonprofits that have yet to reach their goals as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Citizens Promoting Medical Excellence (O.A.T.H.)

ECF Community Center

Lead First

Rural Economic Assistance League (R.E.A.L.)

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.