Coastal Bend dietitian warns of potential risks associated with viral 'One Chip Challenge'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The "One Chip Challenge" features chips manufactured by Paqui, a company based in Austin, Texas.

The chips are corn chips layered with Carolina Reaper pepper and Naga Viper pepper dust.

Both peppers fall under the chemical compound called capsaicin.

Shelby Pena, a registered dietitian with the Coastal Bend Food Bank, said eating spicy snacks can be dangerous for children and teens.

"In pediatrics, it is the opposite. They need to know that in children, eating really spicy or too much spice at one time can actually induce seizures, heart attacks and then lead to death," she said.

While spicy foods are typically not recommended for the younger generation, there are a few health benefits catering to adults.

"In adults, spicy foods actually have a lot of health benefits," she said. "We do see a decreased risk. We see decreased blood pressure, we see lower cholesterol levels, we see significant pain relief from things like diabetic neuropathy and decreased inflammation."

Pena said teens should instead go for healthier snacks.

"Not only does a healthier diet in adolescents and in childhood promote healthier dietary behaviors later in life so it is going to promote longevity," she said.

3NEWS reached out to Corpus Christi Independent School District who said they are aware of the challenge circulating on social media. So far there have been no reported incidents in the district.

The district released a statement saying in part: "in the event a medical emergency should occur on any district campus, protocols are in place."

The plan includes "each campus having an automatic external defibrillator, CPR medical trained back up team, and epinephrine injectors for anaphylactic reactions."

