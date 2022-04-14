Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group builds new homes for two families who lost theirs to Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two families in Aransas Pass have received keys to new homes five years after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Coastal Bend.
Stanley Bullard and the Kirby family each had their homes destroyed in the hurricane.
After different agencies were unable to help them, the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group stepped in. They also recruited several other organizations, including Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Coastal Bend Food Bank to help.
Mrs. Kirby expressed her gratitude for the new home she received.
"I was very, very excited because I've been waiting for a long time, and having this new house has inspired us. I'm really grateful and glad I'm finally in my house."
Christopher Brandt, Executive Director of Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group, hopes that the families can finally return to a sense of normalcy.
"My hope is in six months, it'll all be behind them and they'll just be enjoying the new normal, in a brand new house," Brandt said.
The CBDRG has helped to rebuild 160 homes that were destroyed by Harvey.
