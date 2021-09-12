Coastal Bend eateries see shortage of tamales as supply prices uptick

Due to the shortage, Granny’s Tamales is no longer taking orders. Instead, tamales are served on a first come, first serve basis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Prices of tamales are on the rise in the Coastal Bend as local businesses warn of a shortage.

Granny’s Tamales is one of the main sources of tamales for businesses and customers in the area. A shortage from her suppliers in San Antonio is what owner Rosemary Benavides said is leading to problems.

“We’ve been struggling since August,” Benavides said. “Because of the pandemic it’s been very hard for us to try to keep up with the demand.”

Benavides also spoke about staffing issues as her business continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What makes it difficult," Benavides said. Is that they also have a shortage in workers. "You know with the pandemic it’s been very difficult to find people to come in and help, you know. So we’re depending a lot on our family.”

Her granddaughter, Kaitlyn Myers, is helping provide some relief from that.

“It’s fun,” Myers said. “I’m all over the place doing everything. A little bit of everything around here, helping out.”

As for the rising prices, Myers said she’s heard the complaints of their customers.

“We have a lot of complaints about the price going up and stuff,” Myers said. “But it’s nothing we can help because our prices have went up too. Double the price.”

To conserve as many tamales as possible, Benavides recommends stocking up and freezing them until supply levels return to normal.

“We’re suggesting that if people can,” Benavides said. “They can go ahead and buy them right now and they can also freeze them. They can cool them down and freeze them and have them for the holidays. And so they don’t have to be waiting until the last minute and the big lines.”

Due to the shortage, Granny’s Tamales is no longer taking orders. Instead, tamales are served on a first come, first serve basis. This is expected to continue until supply levels return to normal.

