Coastal Bend ecosystem feeling impact after thousands of fish washed up dead

Dr. Larry McKinney from the Harte Research Institute sent 3News a video of dolphins swarming around trying to hunt for food.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been three weeks since the historical winter freeze devastated homes across the state and still the Coastal Bend ecosystem is feeling the impact after thousands of fish washed up dead.

Gulf Strategies Expert, Dr. Larry McKinney from the Harte Research Institute, sent 3News a video showing a herd of dolphins, nearly 15 of them, swarming around trying to hunt for food together.



McKinney says it's unusual to see such a large group like this, but it's a clear indication that food resources are low in the water since the winter freeze.

“Every fish is precious and every bird, so anglers do catch and release until we know what the situation is because like I said every fish is gold out there to help us recover more quickly,” said Dr. McKinney.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife is continuing their search to find out just how many fish were lost. McKinney says the ecosystem could take anywhere from a few months to several years to recover.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.