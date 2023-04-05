Coastal Bend educator named lone finalist for Arlington ISD superintendent job

Gregory-Portland Superintendent Michelle Cavazos has been named the lone finalist for superintendent at the thirteenth largest Independent school district in Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There could soon be an opening at the Gregory-Portland Independent School District.

The news came from the Arlington Independent School District Board, saying Cavazos stood out during her interview because of her outstanding leadership skills.

In a news release from G-PISD, Cavazos said she was not looking for a new position when contacted to interview for the vacancy at Arlington ISD, saying it wasn't an easy decision to make.

G-PISD Board President Tim Flinn said Cavazos has made large contributions since starting with the district.

“G-P struck gold when we hired Dr. Michelle Cavazos, and obviously we are not the only board and community in the state who know that to be true,” said Flinn. “We’ve known for more than a year that she’s been getting calls from head hunters frequently – she’s highly sought-after as a rising star in Texas and more than that: She’s been our rising star.”

Flinn said that in a world where it has become increasingly more difficult to find educators, it is hard to find someone who is passionate about education.

"She’s incredibly unique and visionary, and we knew it when we hired her," Flinn said. "What she’s done for G-P has set us on a course for incredible success – some that we have already seen, and so much that we still have left to accomplish. We need strong leadership to fulfill and continue the momentum. There is no doubt about that, and we’ve got important work to do now as a board and community to determine a path forward.”

Cavazos said in the release that having the opportunity to impact more students in Arlington ISD was one of the primary reasons for her considering the position. Cavazos has been with Gregory-Portland ISD for the last 3 years.

