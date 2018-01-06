The Atlantic Hurricane Season began Friday and officially runs through the end of November.

It's a long season, and many Coastal Bend communities are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

On Friday, emergency managers from around South Texas gathered in Port Aransas to plan for the season ahead. One of their messages was to heed evacuation orders and remember that 911 may not be able to help in time.

"Can 911 safely come and rescue you? Will they be part of the problem or part of the solution?" Rockport Emergency Manager Rick McLester said. "In Aransas County, we found out we had to tell folks we'll come just as soon as we can, and that was the next morning when the winds died down and we were able to get to you."

Officials reminded everyone that after the storm, having proof of residency became a major barrier to getting needed services.

"You see on TV where FEMA will not give certain items that people are supposed to have because they don't have proper documentation," Bee County Emergency Manager Mike Willow said. "Who you are. ID. Where you live. Your house is gone. Where do you prove where you live?"

John Metz, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi, said we will never know for sure if we won't have a hurricane.

"We had Harvey last year. Everybody wants to know, are we going to have another storm?" Metz said. "There's no science that can tell us whether we're going to have a hurricane or not."

Metz said new technology is making it easier to determine storm strength, a more accurate storm surge forecast and even wind evaluation that will help decision-makers before a storm strikes.

"A really good estimate of the best guess of when the wind's going to start to blow, and so those key decisions can be all completed and those actions can all be completed before the storm hits," Metz said.

