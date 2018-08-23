Refugio County (KIII News) — Coastal Bend Emergency Managers gathered Thursday in Refugio County to promote hurricane awareness as we reach the halfway mark in this hurricane season.

The message at the meeting included knowing your risk for hurricanes, making evacuation plans including supply kits, how to stay informed and be prepared for recovery after any storm.

Frontline responders including local officials and emergency management talked about where recovery from Harvey stands now and some of the lessons learned.

"We've made efforts to correct as much as we can in the time and funding that we have allowed," said Sara Williams, San Patricio Country emergency management coordinator.

"I think the local, state and federal agencies were just overwhelmed with natural disasters in 2017 and certainly local jurisdictions here felt that overwhelming sense of a lack of resources initially because they were stretched toothing," County Judge Bob Blaschke said.

The Coastal Bend Emergency Managers Association sponsored the event.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII