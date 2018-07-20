corpus christi (kiiinews) — Aransas County Medical Service Inc., with your help will honor our "Hometown Heroes" at the 2nd annual First Responder Gala. The event is Saturday, July 21, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Northshore Country Club at 801 E. Broadway Blvd. in Portland.

