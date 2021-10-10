Coastal Bend enjoys the last day of annual Sea Fair

Last year the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year they came back stronger and had a large turnout with great weather.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rockport’s 46th annual Sea Fair concluded today with a combination of good food and live music.

Last year, the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year they came back stronger and had a large turnout with great weather.

Sea Fair Chairman Karl Hattman was happy that the event was able to take place this year.

"Last year we spent a lot of time planning the event then having to ultimately, canceling it. We had to re-gear, shake off some rust because it’s been two years since we’ve had one,” Hattman said.

However, Hattman was not the only one excited about the event. The volunteers were eager to help bring Sea Fair together.

“Our whole committee of volunteers has done a great job of having their spirits up and getting this show going,” Hattman said.

