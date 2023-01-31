Coastal Bend family handed keys to rebuilt home nearly six years after Hurricane Harvey's destruction

GLO Communications Director for Disaster Recovery Brittany Eck said her department has had ample success helping people in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend family was handed the keys to their new home that was recently rebuilt following the destruction brought by Hurricane Harvey some six years ago.

Janie Ortiz's new home was built with funds channeled through the Texas General Land Office. Newly appointed GLO Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, along with other officials, presented the keys to Ortiz Tuesday.

"Helping out the base of our communities and our families is the best part of this job," Buckingham said.

GLO Communications Director for Disaster Recovery Brittany Eck said her department has had ample success helping people in the Coastal Bend.

"We have been operating the homeowner assistance program. It has helped over 6,500 Texas homeowners to rebuild," Eck said.

The GLO also has an affordable rental program which assists rental property owners recovering from the storm. Eck said they're currently helping some 5,900 rental owners rebuild, so they can provide housing for those who need it.

Ortiz recommends that anyone still looking for storm assistance, to reach out.

"I'm very happy with the situation. Anybody that's needing help, I would recommend them," Ortiz said.

The GLO has distributed more than two billion in federal disaster recovery funds so far.

