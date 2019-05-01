CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — What started as a normal day, quickly turned into tragedy for the Sanchez family.

On Wednesday December 19th, the Sanchez family was driving near the intersection of Bear Lane and Old Brownsville Road in Corpus Christi. Suddenly, another car hit them. Amy and Cecilia Sanchez were severely injured.

Mother Amy and her daughter 10-year-old Cecilia were rushed into surgery. Luckily, Amy's sons who were in the back, walked away from the scene with cuts and bruises.

Now, Amy and Cecilia are slowly but surely healing. After learning about the scary crash, family and friends rallied behind the Sanchez family to help them pay for extensive and costly surgeries.

Since the crash happened right before Christmas, the holiday was not normal for the Sanchez family. During a fundraiser on Saturday, January 5th, toys and monetary were collected for the family to make sure they received the Christmas they deserve.

